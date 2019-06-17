For once it wasn’t Barney’s fault.

A car decked out to resembled the police cruiser on the ’60s TV show “The Andy Griffith Show” was damaged for the second time in two months after being struck by a car outside the Mayberry Café in Danville, Indiana.

In a tweet, the Danville Police Department reported that a 6:50 a.m. on Sunday officers were called to the scen as a result of the accident.

A Honda CRV struck the rear of the iconic car, which also took down a pedestrian crosswalk sign , a one-way street sign and destroyed a large concrete flower pot.

Both vehicles were seriously damaged.

The driver, a 20-year-old male, told officers he fell asleep at the wheel. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected in the wreck.

On April 26 a drunk woman smashed into the car and left the scene. Officers tracked her down and she is currently facing several charges.

A similar Ford Galaxie made out to look like the vintage police cruiser has appeared in Crestview car shows and parades. It is not known if they are one in the same.