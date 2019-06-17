I love God's attention to detail. When he promoted "The Donald" to the presidency, he knew that patriot would proudly display Old Glory daily on his lapel.

The symbol of freedom, bought and paid for by the blood of Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior, made it possible for all to experience a freedom like none other because God so loved the world.

A world full of lies and liars, held sway by Satan. God of this world, and all in it can know the truth that sets men free. He is the way, the truth ans the life. Hallelujah!

Remembering our D-Day patriots and our military. May God Bless America and us all as only he can. Maranatha!

Chrys Holley

Milton