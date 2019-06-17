Yes, I’m a breeder and proud of it.

The father of two precious girls, I mean, young women, brings me joy, happiness, tingles all over. Without my daughters, life would be a whole lot less satisfying.

They make me feel special. I really don’t need a Father’s Day.

No, they honor me simply by being them.

I’ll never forget the time they sang to me, wearing their favorite Disney princess nightgowns.

Just toddlers, they belted out “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.” Claire was the extremely cute frontman, while Sarah backed her up. In her baby voice she put her own special flair on “wuuurld.” It went from entertaining to hilarious when Claire all of a sudden bolted from the living room, yelling “I got to peeeeee!” I captured it on video.

Another time, Claire wrote the winning essay from Sacred Heart Cathedral School about why she thought I was the “Father of the Year.” She read it very composed in front of a room packed with other kids and their fathers of the year. Yes, I choked up.

On “Hat Day,” I dropped by school at lunchtime to visit Sarah. She wore my John-Belushi-Blues-Brothers-looking black leather hat and dark shades. She then organized her “posse” of fourth-graders to pose for photos. What a hoot.

I’ve lucked out with my pair of goofballs. I’ve also lucked out with my own dad.

My dad would use my mom’s makeup pencil to draw a mustache and goatee on my 3-year-old face because I wanted to look like him. The two of us would picnic in the trunk of his 1950s white Cadillac. We would play catch. He would hit me grounders and throw batting practice.

One of his favorite stories puts me in a faded yellow 1968 Opel Kadett, which looks like a miniature station wagon. The first car I ever drove had a touchy stick shift. Top mph: 40.

On Father’s Day, I got him normal stuff like socks and ties.

I’m happy I have the chance to be a good father, just like my dad.

