Sacred Heart Health System will offer a series of free classes titled “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls” starting July 10. The classes will meet once a week for eight weeks from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Population Health office at 5051 Carpenters Creek Dr. (behind the Olive Garden restaurant) in Pensacola.

“A Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program that will help participants to:

• View falls as controllable;

• Set goals for increasing activity;

• Make changes to reduce fall risks at home; and

• Exercise to increase strength and balance.

The class series is open to anyone concerned about falls; anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength; anyone who has fallen in the past; and anyone who has restricted activities because of falling concerns.

Sacred Heart is partnering with Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs, the Northwest Florida Area Agency on Aging and West Florida AHEC to provide this program. Space is limited To sign up, or for more information, call Janna Jones at 850-416-7261 or email janna.jones@ascension.org.