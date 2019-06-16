Tornado of June 6

On June 6 at 10:33 a.m., my home was struck by a severe wind storm now classified as a class F1 tornado by the National Weather Service. Within minutes the community of St. Charles responded with concern and assistance, spiritual and physical. I want to extend my expression of thanks to the Raceland firemen of the St. Charles community, the Knights of Columbus under the leadership of David Champagne along with Father Carl Bruce, Daniel Weimer, Sheriff Craig Webre and his staff, Parish Councilman Aaron “Bo” Melvin, Jim Gaubert and employees and Chris Rodrigue, but especially to my immediate family, extended family of friends and neighbors providing food and refreshments and a helping hand. Within a 24-hour period, the extensive damage was cleared and removed and the roof was prepped with tarps for resisting rain.

A special person I want to acknowledge is Megan Percle. In passing on La. 1 driving to New Orleans immediately after the twister passed my home, she turned around and approached my back door through the mangled debris in my yard to inquire, “Are you OK? Is anyone injured?” Then she informed me that she had alerted 911 of the crisis. That moment of warmth and caring relaxed me in knowing that I was not alone during this unbelievable turn of events.

Just an unbelievable example of this beautiful community of St. Charles, which we are so proud to call home.

May God’s blessing be with each of you.

Thank you!

Joseph Boudreaux

St. Charles

Louisiana industry is boosting American LNG exports

Bloomberg recently reported ongoing trade negotiations may put the U.S. on track to become China’s largest liquefied natural gas supplier. This move could reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China by $17 billion annually. Additionally, this relationship bolsters American foreign policy and energy dominance around the globe – and Louisiana is playing an important role.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration indicated in late May that Sempra Energy shipped its first cargo of LNG from its new facility in Cameron. This is the fourth such facility in the United States to enter service since 2016. The company has regulatory approval to expand the facility even further – increasing the facility’s LNG capacity and continuing to accommodate the nation’s LNG export boom.

The Cameron LNG facility isn’t Louisiana’s only contribution to increased natural gas exports. Australian-based LNG Limited has been seeking permission from federal regulators to boost the production at its proposed Lake Charles facility, Magnolia LNG. Lake Charles is also the location of Energy Transfer’s proposed multibillion LNG export terminal.

Louisiana’s thriving energy industry is playing a critical role in not only our state’s economy – but also continuing to fuel the American energy boom, fostering economic growth and strengthening the U.S.’s position in the global energy market.

Randy Hayden

President, Louisianans for Energy

Baton Rouge

Help out your local animal shelter

From the cute whiskers to the gentle licks, cats are the “purrfect” pet. In June, anyone can show some love to felines during Adopt-a-Cat Month. The event encourages people to adopt one of the millions of cats across the country sitting in shelters hoping to find a home.

Even if you’re a dog person or can’t currently adopt a cat, you can still help them out. The best way is supporting your local shelter or rescue. Despite what most believe, local shelters and rescues aren’t affiliated with national groups such as the Humane Society of the United States or ASPCA, notwithstanding the similar “SPCA” or “humane society” names. In fact, according to recent tax returns, national groups spend lavishly on executive salaries and even keep millions in offshore accounts — money that shelter animals don’t see.

Adopting, fostering, or donating to your local shelter or rescue directly are the best way to help cats or dogs. Why not start today?

Will Coggin

Managing director

Center for Consumer Freedom