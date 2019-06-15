Registers at Target stores across the country were down this afternoon, bringing checkout lines to a standstill and sending shoppers to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

The company said on Twitter that it was "aware of a systems issue" in its stores and was working to resolve it. It was not immediately clear how many stores were affected, though shoppers reported outages in several states, including Iowa, California, Minnesota and New York. The hashtag #targetdown was trending worldwide on Twitter.

The Target store in Houma on Martin Luther King Boulevard was also affected, a store employee confirmed.

"We're aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores," Target spokesman Joe Poulos said in an email. "Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience."

Shoppers posted photos of long lines snaking through stores and said employees were handing out chips, drinks and popcorn. Some cashiers were using handheld devices to manually enter bar codes so customers could check out.

"It was just a sea of very frustrated people," said Brodie Butler, 44, who was next in line for his Starbucks coffee at an Edmond, Oklahoma, store when the registers went out shortly before 2 p.m. Eastern time. "People were throwing their things on the ground or just pushing their carts down the aisle and walking away."

About 3:30 p.m., Butler said the registers came back for about 3 minutes before going down again. As of 4 p.m. today, he said the store's systems were running normally. Butler said he waited those two hours because he wanted to see what would happen.

The big-box retailer experienced a similar systems failure exactly five years ago, when its registers went down for several hours on June 15, 2014.

"Target has identified an issue impacting checkout at some of our U.S. stores," spokeswoman Molly Snider said at the time. "The glitch is causing delays at some checkouts, but it is not in any way related to a security issue."

Target executives offered few clues into what had happened. Shoppers said employees across the country sprung into action - they handed out samples of mascara and shampoo in Ohio, fruit snacks in Missouri and strawberry chocolate chip Frappuccinos in Oklahoma.

In Marlton, New Jersey, Target employees offered strawberry lemonade and 5% discounts to those who remained in line. About an hour in, workers told shoppers they would hold their carts for 24 hours if they wanted to come back and pay for their purchases.

Louis Barnes, 18, had stopped in for sunglasses and a Father's Day card in Brentwood, Missouri, when he noticed that the lines were abnormally long. He waited 45 minutes before leaving empty-handed.

"The lines were moving very slowly and only because people were leaving," he said.