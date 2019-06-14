Poling company The Listener Group recently conducted a survey of city of Milton registered voters, and results reveal 56.1% of respondents support four-laning of U.S. 90 between Stewart Street and Ward Basin Road.

Of the city's more than 9,000 residents, 253 participated in the recent survey. More than 24% of respondents said they do not support the four-laning of U.S. 90, while 19.8% were undecided.

A majority of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the current city council.

The survey shows only 26.9% of voters surveyed believe the council has the voter’s interests in mind when making decisions.

Additionally, the survey results indicated that 46.2% feel as though the city should work and focus on fostering local small businesses rather than focusing on out of town businesses, 32% felt that the council should focus on both franchises and local business.

Furthermore, when asked about the direction of the city, only 40% thought that Milton was headed in the right direction.

"The survey was funded by donations to the newly formed Milton Merchants Association, which aims to bring together the merchants of Milton so that as a collective unit their voices will be heard by the City Council," said Milton Merchants Association Chairwoman Denise McDonald.