PENSACOLA — Sunday’s Child, a Pensacola Bay area philanthropic organization that promotes LGBTQ acceptance and inclusion, has announced the selection of 10 finalists that will vie for four grants of $26,500 each.

In the fall of 2018, the organization raised $106,000 among nearly 200 members. The funds will be awarded to Pensacola Bay Area nonprofits that place value on diversity, inclusion, and equality.

On June 23, Sunday’s Child will award the grants to four organizations that have shown their commitment to diversity and acceptance of the LGBTQ community in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

This year, the nonprofits listed below are finalists for the awards.

•Golden Elite Track and Field

•Gulf Coast Kid's House

•Manna Food Pantries

•Pensacola United Methodist Community Ministries

•Keep Pensacola Beautiful

•A HOPE for Santa Rosa County

•Pensacola Opera

•ARC Gateway

•Pensacola Children's Chorus

•Studer Community Institute

The organizations will present their projects at the annual S.C. membership meeting. S.C. members will vote live on the grant recipients.

“The mission of Sunday’s Child is one of acceptance and unity in our diversity,” said Sunday’s Child President Drew Buchanan. “We’re prideful of the fact that our community is made up of individuals and organizations that celebrate our unique differences.

"In just a few short years, we’ve given back nearly half-a-million dollars to our community, proving just how much the citizens of the Pensacola Bay area care about diversity in their communities,” he added.

Funding for the grants comes from individual and ensemble group membership contributions. S.C. has grown to nearly 200 members since its founding and with this year's grants, the organization will have awarded more than $430,000 since 2015.

Visit www.sundayschild.org to learn more, make a donation, or apply for a grant.