MILTON — These library events are scheduled throughout Santa Rosa County. Check www.santarosa.fl.gov/libraries for additional details.

Locations are:

Milton — 5541 Alabama St.Pace — 4750 Pace Patriot Blvd.Jay — 5259 Booker LaneGulf Breeze — 1060 Shoreline DriveNavarre — 8484 James M. Harvell Road

RECURRING

Page Turners: 1 p.m. June 14 and second Fridays at 1 p.m., Gulf Breeze. The fiction book club meets for a brown bag lunch and book discussion. This month's selection is “Hazards of Time Travel” by Joyce Carol Oates. Registration is required.

Internet Safety: Jackalyn Kovac, SRC Sheriff’s Office crime prevention coordinator, will present the information for third- through fifth-graders and their parents. Hours are: 9:30-10:30 a.m. June 15, Gulf Breeze; 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. June 15, Navarre; 9:30–10:30 a.m. June 22, Milton; 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. June 22, Pace; and 9:30-10:30 a.m. June 29, Jay.

Game Night: 3 p.m. June 18, Jay. Enjoy playing games? Bring games from home or play the library's. All ages and game groups are welcome.

AniManga Club: 4 p.m. June 18, Gulf Breeze, and third Thursdays at 4 p.m. Youths ages 11-17 learn and share graphic art skills in a fun environment. The club is dedicated to the enjoyment and promotion of animation, cartooning, and related arts.

Tech and Art Club: 4 p.m. June 19, Navarre. Tweens and teens ages 10-17 interested in robotics, coding, and art are invited to a new tech and art club. Explore art using technology and various mediums. Beginners through experts are welcome. Registration is required.

Third Thursdays with Your County Master Gardener: 11 a.m. June 20, Navarre. Learn about butterfly gardening from Louise Biernesser. Monthly series on a variety of gardening topics.

Third Fridays with UF/IFAS Extension: 1 p.m. June 21, Gulf Breeze. The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Services presents "Basic Gardening for Northwest Florida" by Jennifer Weber, Florida master gardener.

Tween/Teen Tech Club: 4 p.m. June 25, Gulf Breeze.Tweens and teens ages 10-17 interested in robotics, coding, Arduino, virtual reality, and all things tech-related are invited to a robotics and tech club. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month. Beginners through expert level welcome!

Graphic Novel Book Club: 5 p.m. June 25 and fourth Tuesdays, Milton. Members can suggest reading ideas, interests and discuss the world of the graphic novel. This month’s selection: “Spider-Man: Miles Morales vol. 1” by Brian Michael Bendis. The club will watch “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” (rated PG) at the meeting. Registration is required.

Reading Fanatics Book Club: 5 p.m. June 25 and fourth Tuesdays, Navarre.Those interested may suggest books to the library – fiction and non-fiction titles are welcome.

Bibliobabblers Teen Book Club: 6 p.m. June 25 and last Tuesdays of the month, Gulf Breeze. Ninth- through 12th-graders 14-18 years old can discuss the read-of-the-month. This month's selection: “Ship Breaker” by Paolo Bacigalupi.