MILTON — Music will be in the air this summer as a number of upcoming concerts and events are scheduled to take place in downtown Milton.
The Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Riverfest Celebration along the Milton Riverwalk on July 4.
The grounds are open for visitors starting at 10 a.m. and are will close immediately after the fireworks end after dark.
18th annual Firecracker Motorcycle Show
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Location: South Willing Street
Registration $10 day of show
People’s Choice!
Trikes – Bikes – Cash & Prizes
Awards presentation 1 p.m. at South Pavilion
Freedom Car Show
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Location: Elmira Street
Free registration
Big Trophies – Big Fun
Awards presentation 2 p.m. at Blackwater Bistro
Treasure Island Children’s Activity Area
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: North Gazebo
Adult-chaperoned fun-filled activities for children of all ages
All American Twirlers’ Twirling Show
Shows begin at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Location: South Willing Street
The Great Milltown Duck Race
5 p.m.
1st Place: $1500
2nd Place: $ 750
3rd Place: $ 250
Throughout the Day……
All American Twirlers & Freddie*Fun*Bouncers
Water Bounce House & Slides
(South Willing Event Area)
Concession Vendors
Arts-Crafts-Retail Vendors
A No-Wake Zone will be in affect
Train Trestle will be operating until 10 p.m.
Fireworks will take place at dark
(launched from Bagdad location south of train trestle)