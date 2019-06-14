MILTON — Music will be in the air this summer as a number of upcoming concerts and events are scheduled to take place in downtown Milton.

The Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Riverfest Celebration along the Milton Riverwalk on July 4.

The grounds are open for visitors starting at 10 a.m. and are will close immediately after the fireworks end after dark.

18th annual Firecracker Motorcycle Show

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: South Willing Street

Registration $10 day of show

People’s Choice!

Trikes – Bikes – Cash & Prizes

Awards presentation 1 p.m. at South Pavilion

Freedom Car Show

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Elmira Street

Free registration

Big Trophies – Big Fun

Awards presentation 2 p.m. at Blackwater Bistro

Treasure Island Children’s Activity Area

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: North Gazebo

Adult-chaperoned fun-filled activities for children of all ages

All American Twirlers’ Twirling Show

Shows begin at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Location: South Willing Street

The Great Milltown Duck Race

5 p.m.

1st Place: $1500

2nd Place: $ 750

3rd Place: $ 250

Throughout the Day……

All American Twirlers & Freddie*Fun*Bouncers

Water Bounce House & Slides

(South Willing Event Area)

Concession Vendors

Arts-Crafts-Retail Vendors

A No-Wake Zone will be in affect

Train Trestle will be operating until 10 p.m.

Fireworks will take place at dark

(launched from Bagdad location south of train trestle)