A pilot flying over the Intracoastal on Monday spotted an unusual number of sharks.

Iftach Shimonovitc, a Southern Helicopters pilot, said he was on a routine trip around 11 a.m. with two other passengers when he noticed scores of sharks by the Boynton Inlet.

“I see sharks all the time, it was just strange that it was in the Intracoastal, in that amount,” Shimonovitc said.

“I've been flying for probably, 12, 13 years now. I've never seen anything like that.”

He snapped photos on his cell phone to commemorate the moment.

Shimonovitc said he’s not positive the shark species he photographed.

Speculation included blacktips, which Palm Beach County waters have been known to attract by the thousands.