The Florida Department of Health is warning that the water a local park has tested positive for the presence of enteric bacteria.

Samples are collected at 11 sites throughout the area as part of the department's Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. Samples are collected from March through the end of October.

Enteric bacteria normally inhabit the intestinal tract of people and animals and may cause disease, infections and rashes. The presence of enteric bacteria indicates the presence of fecal pollution.

Man of the 11 local sites rated a good water quality evaluation, but Garniers Park, James Lee, Lincoln and Poquito Bayou were all determined to have a moderate presence of the bacteria.

Rocky Bayou State Park in Niceville had poor quality.

For information call the Department of Health at (850) 833-9247 or (850) 689-7859.