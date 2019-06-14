NAVARRE — Navarre resident David Jeffers recently flew to Colorado Springs, Colorado to appear on Dr. James Dobson’s nationally-syndicated radio show, "Family Talk."

The show will air June 14 on Pensacola WEGS 91.7 FM; Gulf Breeze CSN-88.7 FM; Panama City CSN-88.7 FM; and Tallahassee CSN-104.5 FM or WAKU 94.1 FM.

The two will discuss Jeffers' latest book, Man Up! What the Bible Says About Being A Man. In the book, Jeffers shares biblical insights from a 20-year journey of seeking God’s direction for his life.

He discovered that God desires His men to study the Scriptures daily, where the answers to life’s daily questions can be found. The book teaches the reader that the model for being a man is clearly outlined in the Holy Scriptures.

"Dr. Dobson’s interviewing skills are legendary and he really pulled things out of Jeffers that are very dear to his heart, especially the reconciliation with his late father. They discussed the motivation for Jeffers writing Man Up!. They also touched on Jeffers’ son Eddie being killed in Iraq and the relationship between his son and David," a media release for the interview stated.

Dobson is the founder and president of Family Talk, a nonprofit organization that produces his radio program. He is the author of more than 30 books dedicated to the preservation of the family.

Dave Jeffers' work mostly focuses on politics and religion. His nonfiction works include Ravaging the Republic, the Eavesdropping on God series, and Overcoming Grief: Comforting Others with the Comfort We Have Received. He holds a Theological Studies degree from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary.

