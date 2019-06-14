Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to U.S. 90A (Nine Mile Road) - The following traffic impacts will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 16 through Saturday, June 22.Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass: Alternating traffic shifts will direct all traffic onto the westbound or eastbound lanes as crews continue removing the old southbound bridge. Nine Mile Road lane restrictions are Sunday through Friday.U.S. 29 between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road: Drainage and paving operations continue. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday.U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement Bridge- Drivers may encounter traffic and noise disruptions near the Gulf Breeze bridge approach from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19 as crews place asphalt for the new eastbound U.S. 98 travel lanes from the bridge to Hampton Inn. Flaggers will be on site to direct vehicles in and out of the three impacted driveways. Bridge construction will require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, June 16 through Sunday, June 23:U.S. 98 east and westbound from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to just east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).State Road (S.R.) 727 (Fairfield Drive) from South of Usher Circle to North of Hestia Place- Traffic on Fairfield Drive from south of Usher Circle to north of Hestia Place will be shifted from its current alignment to the west Tuesday, June 18 as crews complete the installation of the box culvert under the roadway. Motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions to occur from 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 17 to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 as crews prepare to transition traffic. The north entrance to Usher Circle will also be temporarily closed to traffic during the drainage operation. Residents will utilize the south entrance of Usher Circle. The temporary lane shift and road closure is anticipated to take place for approximately three weeks.County Road (C.R.) 168 Bridge Replacement over Unnamed Branch- Activities associated with the bridge replacement project on C.R. 168 over Unnamed Branch, Northwest of Century, continue. The project is anticipated to be complete late 2019.Crary Road Bridge Replacement over Pritchett Mill Creek- Crary Road is closed between Tedder Road and Byrneville Road as crews continue to construct a bridge culvert. Motorists will be detoured via C.R. 4 and Byrneville Road. The project is anticipated to be complete summer 2019.Bratt Road Bridge Replacement over Canoe Creek - Bratt Road will continue to be closed near Canoe Creek. Drivers on Bratt Road, west of the bridge, will be detoured to Pine Barren Road and C.R. 4. Drivers east of the bridge will be detoured east on Bratt Road. The project is anticipated to be complete summer 2019.Hanks Road Bridge Replacement over Breastworks Creek - Construction activities continue. The roadway will be temporarily closed during construction. Drivers on Hanks Road, west of the bridge, will be detoured to C.R. 99 and C.R. 4. Drivers east of the bridge will utilize Pine Barren Road.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement Bridge- Drivers may encounter traffic and noise disruptions near the Gulf Breeze bridge approach from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19 as crews place asphalt for the new eastbound U.S. 98 travel lanes from the bridge to Hampton Inn. Flaggers will be on site to direct vehicles in and out of the three impacted driveways. Bridge construction will require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, June 16 through Sunday, June 23:U.S. 98 east and westbound from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to just east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).I-10 Widening from the Escambia Bay Bridge to Avalon Boulevard (S.R. 281/Exit 22) -The following construction related traffic impacts are planned for I-10 and Avalon Boulevard between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the week of Sunday, June 16:Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures on Avalon Boulevard, near the I-10 interchange, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday as crews perform construction activities.Alternating lane closures on I-10, from the Escambia Bay Bridge to east of Avalon Boulevard (Exit 22), from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday as crews work to place final striping, rumble strips, and to finish work list items.U.S. 98 (Gulf Breeze Parkway) Utility Work- Motorists will encounter westbound lane restrictions just west of Gulf Islands National Seashore from 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 as crews replace a broken power pole.I-10 over Blackwater Bay Routine Bridge Maintenance- Drivers will encounter alternating east and westbound lane restrictions on I-10 over Blackwater Bay from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20 as crews perform routine maintenance.U. S. 98 Utility Operations between Pala Alto Avenue in Santa Rosa County and Woodland Avenue in Okaloosa County - Drivers will encounter intermittent and alternating lane restrictions on U.S. 98 between Pala Alto Avenue in Santa Rosa County and Woodland Avenue in Okaloosa County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday, June 20 as Pike Electric completes routine maintenance on power lines. In addition, there will be intermittent daytime shoulder closures..R. 87 Pavement Markings Replacement- Traffic will encounter alternating and intermittent minor delays at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday, to Thursday, July 30 as crews remove and replace pavement markings in the roadway. Law enforcement will be on site to direct traffic:U.S. 90 to Nicholas Lake RoadU.S. 98 to Vonnie Tolbert RoadS.R. 87 Multilane from Eglin AFB boundary to Hickory Hammock Road- All north and southbound travel lanes, between Hickory Hammock Road and two miles south of the Yellow River are now open and the speed limit is now 65 mph. Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures as crews complete construction activities and the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph through the active work zones.U.S. 98 Safety Improvements at Constitution Drive and Navarre School Road- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures as crews complete striping operations. Work will take place at night during off peak hours.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

