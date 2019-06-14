Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward to the anonymous tipster who helps authorities locate Samantha Maria Corbett and Anthony Michael Frodelly.

Corbett, 24, is a white female. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. She is wanted on a felony violation of probation warrant. Corbett’s last known address was in Fort Walton Beach.

Frodelly, 28, is a white male who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Frodelly is wanted on a felony violation of probation warrant. His last known address was in Fort Walton Beach.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of these or any other wanted individuals may contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously. Call 850-863-TIPS (8477), visit www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or submit a tip via the P3 Mobile App.

Callers may remain anonymous while still receiving cash rewards. Crime Stoppers pays up to $3,000 for information that solves crimes, leads to the apprehension of wanted fugitives, or results in the recovery of stolen property or illegal narcotics.

LOCATED

ECCS has located and is no longer looking for Philip Beck and Kaysie Marie Jones.

ABOUT ECCS

ECCS is a non-profit organization that relies on citizen donations. No taxpayer dollars are used in the reward fund.

Donations may be mailed to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, Inc. at P.O. Box 2335, Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32549.

Visit the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers Facebook page for the latest information on wanted people and unsolved cases.