MILTON — Learn more about gardening techniques for the area from Florida Master Gardener Jennifer Weber.

She will present the information from 10-11 a.m. June 14 at the Santa Rosa County Extension Office, 6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton, and from 1-2 p.m. June 21 at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Drive.

Programs are free and no registration is required.

Contact SRCEO at 850-623-3868 for more information.