MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club recently welcomed Magen Norwood, the director of marketing for Santa Rosa Medical Center, as guest speaker.

Norwood updated attendees on the progress of the recently opened emergency room at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Woodbine Road in Pace.

It is a fully functioning ER, not an urgent care facility, for the Pace community. It is staffed with ER physicians and staff, and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Norwood said there's a full radiology department and lab along with CT (Computed tomography, or "CAT scanning") equipment, ultrasound technology, and a portable CT scanner. There are eight rooms at the location.

She said the medical office in Navarre opened June 3 and is a family practice and walk in clinic. The doctors will rotate at this location.

"There are a lot of exciting things happening for Santa Rosa Medical Center as they try to improve the health care for our area," a Rotary Club spokesperson said.