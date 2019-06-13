Eric Lee Teat, 76, of Apalachicola passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

He was born on November 12, 1942 in Port St. Joe and was a lifelong resident of Apalachicola. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Crowson Teat; three sons, Leon Eric Teat (Claire Sanders Teat), Ashley Ryan Teat and Adam Lee Teat, all of Apalachicola; four grandsons, Dexton Lee Teat, Dalton Leon Teat, Trenton Blaine Teat and Drake Ryder Teat; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Teat and Ethel Valentine Scott Teat of Apalachicola; three brothers, Robert “Bob” Leo Teat (Doris), Bobby Teat (Vera) and Leon Edward Teat (Sharon); and four sisters, Leona Teat Robinson (Bob), Marie Teat Powell (Ben), Olivia Teat Hensley, and Pat Teat Glass (J.H. “Preacher”).

Mr. Teat owned Teat Construction and Roofing after retiring from the Port St. Joe Paper Mill. He often donated his services to repair roofs for the elderly or for churches. He was known as “Pops” to the young men who worked for him and thought of him as a father-figure.

He was an avid fisherman and had purchased his family’s former home-place on Huckleberry Creek outside Apalachicola where he had been raised as a young boy.

He was a member of the Apalachicola Masonic Lodge #76 and attended the First Baptist Church in Apalachicola.

A celebration of his home-going was held Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. at the pavilion at Magnolia Cemetery in Apalachicola. Rev. Charles Scott officiated. Those who wish may donate to Big Bend Hospice at www.bigbendhospice.org. Comforter Funeral Home in Port St. Joe is in charge of arrangements.