I am a World War II vet. I know what Nazism is and I know who Adolph Hitler was. Unfortunately, many of today’s young people do not and think Hitler is coming back, like the walking dead they watch on TV every day.

Here’s my advice for anyone under 85 years old. Ask the Jewish people who Hitler was. Ask the Polish people, the Bulgarians, the French and anyone who lived in Europe in the 1930s and '40s. Hint. He was an out of work paperhanger, not a billionaire. Germany was in a depression. Hitler was appointed, as Chancellor. He was never elected by the German people. He was a politician who took over the German government with the use of thugs to beat up the other parties and their sur. No one voted for him to do anything.

This is America, kiddies. We have the most educated, the most intelligent voters in the world, yet you treat us like 4th grade students. If you want to get our votes, stop lying to us. Say something that is constructive to all Americans, not just a small part of us.

When we go into that voting booth we are our own conscience and vote for what is best for us, not someone else. A good start would be to get some adults to run the Democratic Party and stop all the cartoon messages. Kids don’t vote, guys.

Mark R. Conte, Fort Walton Beach