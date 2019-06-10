MILTON — One Milton mother is concerned after learning of a state school bus rule that could leave her pre-K special needs child parked in the Florida heat.

Brittany Wissing, whose non-verbal, special needs daughter attends Bennett Russell Elementary, said she learned through her child's teacher that school bus drivers with Student Transportation of America (STA) in Santa Rosa County are instructed to turn off the buses if idling for over five minutes. Wissing said the teacher was concerned because her non-verbal daughter has body temperature regulation issues.

"Supposedly, it was started three weeks before school stopped," Wissing said. "The pre-K kids are all in five-point harnesses they call star seats that are like car seats. So how is a child being strapped into a five-point harness on a hot bus in Florida any different than leaving a child strapped in a non-running vehicle?"

The Daily News contacted Santa Rosa Superintendent of Schools Tim Wyrosdick, who provided a statement from the director of transportation, Virginia Sutler.

"STA has taken a proactive approach as a leader in the industry to reduce its carbon footprint and foster the well-being of its students and staff on school buses through the company’s anti-idling policy which limits idling to five minutes," the statement said. "There are certain exemptions to the policy such as uncontrollable traffic, excessive inside temperatures and the need to utilize wheel chair lifts to name a few. STA strives to eliminate all unnecessary idling of school buses throughout its operations in Florida and across the U.S. and Canada."

Steve Horton, spokesman for the Okaloosa County School District, said Okaloosa County School District follows State Board rule 6A-3.0171 (2)(f), where the state has asked districts to adopt policy that prohibits unnecessary idling of school buses. Okaloosa County does not, he said, do so when students are on the school buses.