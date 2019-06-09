Last Thursday was the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of Nazi-controlled France during World War II. The images of American, British, Canadian, Free French and other Allied forces assaulting the beaches at Normandy are familiar to most Americans through our history classes ... and our movies.

And that’s a problem, in a way. When I was growing up, I knew several men who had fought in Europe during World War II. One of my uncles, for example, had been a crewman on an M-10 tank destroyer and was wounded in battle. He had some choice words for the Nazis — both profane and profound. His best line was, shall we say, “salty,” so I won’t repeat it, but let’s just say he didn’t like them.

My point is that I heard veterans’ stories first-hand. But even being surrounded by World War II veterans, I was in my 40s before I met one who had gone ashore at Normandy, and he had gone ashore on June 7, the second day of the invasion. There are very few men left who stormed ashore on D-Day or parachuted into the hedgerows, and they’re all in their mid- to late 90s. It’s so very important to hear their stories before those stories pass solely to the pages of history and frames of film. No matter how strenuously writers and filmmakers strive for accuracy, they can never really achieve it in a personal way. Future generations — without the perspective of veterans of D-Day — will know the story of this greatest military feat of all time only from books and movies.

However, some of the books and movies concerning D-Day are excellent, mostly because they are based on the experiences of veterans. The 1998 film “Saving Private Ryan” is widely acclaimed for its accuracy — especially the first 30 minutes depicting the assault on Omaha Beach. The story itself is inspired by a true story, but the gritty and gory imagery of Omaha Beach is a composite of several veterans’ experiences. No one man experienced all of what is depicted. It’s horrifying, though.

The 2001 miniseries “Band of Brothers” is another exemplary account. The experiences of Easy Company, a unit within the 101st Airborne Division, are depicted with great accuracy, mostly because the survivors of Easy Company participated in the making of the series. The second episode, “Day of Days,” recounts Easy Company’s activities on D-Day.

Even with the advice of Easy Company veterans, however, there are a few inconsistencies, mostly because of the constraints of film. The successful assault on the German howitzers at Brécourt Manor, for example, seems to take only about 15 minutes. The actual attack took about three hours, according to the book “Band of Brothers,” by Stephen Ambrose, on which the mini-series is based. That’s a bit of a quibble, though — the film does accurately portray what happened — a force of about 23 U.S. paratroopers took on about 60 German troops and defeated them. Both film and book accurately depict the medals awarded to U.S. paratroopers — 3 Purple Hearts, 11 Bronze Stars, 3 Silver Stars and one Distinguished Service Cross.

My favorite book and film about D-Day is “The Longest Day.” The book by Cornelius Ryan was published in 1959, and the film premiered in 1962. Ryan interviewed many veterans of D-Day — Americans, British, Canadian, French AND German — for his book, and later wrote most of the screenplay for the movie. The nearness in time to the actual battle produced some interesting results.

The movie features no one actor dominating the film, although there are dozens of major movie stars from America, Britain, France and Germany. Most play what amounts to cameo roles — a scene or two here and there — which results in a panoramic scale. We see D-Day through many perspectives, including the German one, which is remarkable for that time.

Instead of simply consulting veterans for their advice on the film, “The Longest Day” actually stars veterans of World War II. Some, like Henry Fonda and Eddie Albert, saw combat and were awarded medals for bravery. The most interesting example is the British actor Richard Todd, who, according to the Internet Movie Database, actually served as a paratrooper in the battle for Pegasus Bridge depicted in the film. He stars as his commanding officer, Major John Howard, while another actor portrays Todd! In the film, he even wears the same paratrooper beret he wore during the battle. He was offered the role of himself in the film, but with typical “Greatest Generation” modesty (and a bit of an actor’s vanity), said, “I don’t think at this stage of my acting career I could accept a part ‘that’ small.”

I cannot imagine the hell that our veterans went through on D-Day. We owe it to them to listen to their stories. As we lose more and more of them every day, it may not be long before books and movies might be all the stories we have left. Therefore, the length to which authors and filmmakers go to tell the story as truly as possible is important and appreciated.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.