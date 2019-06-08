PENSACOLA — Have an idea for a business, but not sure where to start? Take the first step with the Florida SBDC’s “Starting a Business” workshop from 12–4 p.m. June 12 at Santa Rosa Economic Development Office, 6491 Caroline Street, Suite 4 in Milton.

In this workshop, talk about business concepts and find answers to many questions: Is there a need for your product or service? Can you make money with your business idea? Is this business compatible with your goals? What rules, laws and licenses apply to your business? Attendees will learn legal business structures, best management practices, funding options, basic marketing strategies and more. Discuss how to write a business plan and the importance of financial statements.

After attending, you will be assigned a Florida SBDC Business Consultant to get assistance (at no cost to you) in moving through the stages of your business venture. Pre-registration is required. Admission is $50. Register at www.sbdc.uwf.edu and click on “Training & Events.” Students/employees of UWF, call to register for no fee at 850-474-2528.