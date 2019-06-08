NAVARRE — The Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the purchase of a 3,000-square-foot office building that will be its new home.

Gail Acosta, the chamber's board chairwoman, said in a news release that the chamber decided to purchase the building because not only of its size but its central location at 1804 Prado St. The building was previously occupied by the Navarre Beach Agency.

"The new office location will include a large, flexible educational and social space, including a 'co-work space' allowing for casual and remote office space for concentrating or collaborating," Acosta said. "The new office building will also include office space for the Florida Small Business Development Center at University of West Florida and the Chamber Foundation."

The phone number and contact emails will not change as a result of the move, the news release said. An open house will be planned to allow chamber members and the public to see the new offices.

The chamber asks people to consider donating money to support the chamber's capital campaign for the building and maintenance. Donations and sponsorships to the 501c3 Chamber Foundation are tax deductible, and a variety of sponsorship packages are available to ensure a partnership is celebrated.