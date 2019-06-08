MILTON — Emerald Coast Krewe of Airship Pirates took home a victory over the Krewe of Bowlegs as "best krewe" in the Billy Bowleg's Torchlight Parade in Fort Walton Beach this past week.

According to the Ariship Pirates, the Bowlegs krewe have a long history of winning the best krewe in the parade that shares their name and the victory was an momentous achievement.

"It is a coveted and honored award for all the time, money, hard work, blood, sweat, and yes, sometimes even tears that go into making a safe, successful and enjoyable event for not only their 46 krewe members, but for every parade participant and attendee as well," said Patrick Fitzgerald, head of the Airship Pirates krewe. "Emerald Coast Krewe of Airship Pirates sends a hearty 'thank you' out to the Krewe of Bowlegs, Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Step One Automotive for a well-organized, fun, and ultimately safe parade for all to enjoy."

Krewe of Airship Pirates was formed in Milton in late 2017 with only 16 members. Since that time, according to Fitzgerald, they have grown to 46 members and created their trademark float dubbed the Air Kraken.

Fitzgerald said the krewe looks forward to many more years of pillaging and plundering the annual parade in Fort Walton Beach.

The Billy Bowleg Torchlight Parade is part of the three day Billy Bowleg Pirate Festival in Fort Walton Beach. The festival is a traditional city-wide party given by the Krewe of Bowlegs with the parade drawing krewes from counties including Santa Rosa and Escambia.