Here is a look at upcoming events in Santa Rosa County and surrounding areas.

UPCOMING

Navarre medical open house

An open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon June 8 for Santa Rosa Medical Group new office, located at 7456 Navarre Parkway, Navarre. Those who attend may meet the new providers and take a tour of the new facility, which will have primary care physicians and a walk-in clinic, which will be open six days a week with extended hours.

Kids Day in the Park

The Azalea Garden Club of Pace’s second annual Kids Day in the Park takes place 9 a.m. to noon June 8 at Benny Russell Park, 5417 West Spencer Field Road.

This free, hands-on learning experience is designed for children, ages 4-10, to have fun with their parent or responsible adult while learning about the environment. Kids Day in the Park brings together experts from the Audobon Society, bee keepers, gardeners and other volunteers teaching children about birds, bees and butterflies.

The program will be modeled for young children’s attention spans with brief informative talks by experts, hands-on activities and take-home memorabilia. It’s an educational “show, tell and do” type of program.

Adults register their child for the program and accompany them through the three staged areas which will be devoted to a specific topic and activities. Then after completing all of the topics, children can collect a special reward for their participation.

Panhandle Senior Follies

Singing, music, dance and more by the seniors age 50 and up is part of the family-friendly Panhandle Senior Follies. The show will be presented 4-6 p.m. June 8 and 9 at the Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. Acts include the Belles & Beaus and The Pensacola Harmonizers.

Tickets cost $10 each. Online sales end at 1 p.m. the day of the show. Tickets are cash only at the door before the show. Call 850-221-7599 for details or go to https://squareup.com/store/panhandle-community-theatre-inc/ to purchase.

Book club meeting

The Red Shoe Book Club meets 10 a.m. June 17 at TC's Front Porch in Navarre. Each person reads his or her own selected book or finds interesting facts to share about the topic, which is currently U.S. First Ladies. Hillary Clinton is the June topic. For more information, contact Kathy Krafka at kkrafka@hotmail.com Bring a friend. This is not a library-sponsored program.

Santa Rosa Democratic Party meeting

Santa Rosa Democratic Party's monthly meeting is 6 p.m. June 18 at Covenant Hospice, 6479 Caroline St., Milton (in the old United Way building). All interested parties are welcome. Contact Sarah Coutu, 850-375-2334; or Patty Overly, 850-723-0250.

Tobacco cessation classes

Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you quit tobacco. For those 18 years old, if medically appropriate, the Florida Department of Health offers free nicotine replacement patches, lozenges and gum. It also offers free community, worksite and clinic groups.

Classes are at 5527 Stewart St., Milton. Preregistration is required. Call 398-6965 to reserve a spot.

Quit Smoking Now classes are 5:30 p.m. May 30 to June 27.Tools To Quit classes are 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 13.

Fish House Craft Beer Festival

The Fish House Craft Beer Festival for ages 21 and up is 3-6 p.m. June 19 on the deck of The Fish House, 600 E. Barracks St., Pensacola. Some proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. Cost is $20 plus tax in advance, $30 plus tax starting June 1. Purchase at bit.ly/2Uh6lfk. Call 850-470-0003 or visit fishhousepensacola.com for more information.

Call for Farmers Market vendors

A Farmers Market and Craft Event is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 29 at the Holley Navarre Seniors Center, 8476 Gordon Goodin Lane, Navarre (across from the Navarre Library. Set-up is at 7 a.m. Outdoor spaces are 14 feet square, indoor spaces are 8 feet square, and cost is $20 per table. Tent and tables are required for outdoor spaces. Call 850-936-1644 or email Catherine at Catherinepacak1@gmail.com for a rental application. This will be a place for the whole family to shop.

Florida Friendly Landscaping Principles Class

Learn about the right timing and methods for fertilizing and weed control, proper irrigation, and other lawn practices from Mary Salinas, Santa Rosa County Extension Office. No pre-registration is required.

Milton: Classes are 10-11 a.m. second Fridays at the SRC Extension Office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

Gulf Breeze: Classes are 1-2 p.m. third Fridays at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Drive.

Call 850-623-3868 or email maryd@santarosa.fl.gov for details.