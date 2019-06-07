MILTON — Santa Rosa County Emergency Management's latest all-hazards disaster guide is available online and will be available this month in county offices and libraries, local chambers of commerce and local retailers including Walmart, Winn-Dixie and Publix.

This year's 40-page guide is located at https://adobe.ly/2Ku0oWA. It includes new and updated information on earthquakes, ways to receive information and what to do before, during and after a wide variety of disasters that could impact the local area.

Churches, civic groups and businesses may call 850-983-5360 to request multiple copies at no charge for distribution as supplies allow.

With hurricane season running now through Nov. 30, SRCEM reminds the community that the key to reducing the impact of a disaster is to have a plan, get a kit and stay informed.

Following the tips found in the latest disaster guide will reduce the stress of last minute preparations and can save lives and money. It also helps reduce damage to homes, boats and businesses.

Residents are encouraged visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/KnowYourZone to learn what hurricane evacuation zone they live inbefore a storm threatens Santa Rosa County.

SRCEM issues the free publication as a general guidelines to follow when preparing for disasters. As seen in the past, hurricanes are not the only disasters that residents face.

Emergency Management urges citizens to be prepared and have a plan for all potential disasters.