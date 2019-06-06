PENSACOLA — Robinson Harris Academy of Music is producing and publishing original music as part of its fundraising efforts for disadvantaged children of all ages.

To that end, RHAM presents its first musical artist, AceYezzy, who is debuting his first musical piece, “Ocean.” The song costs 99 cents and is available for download in iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.

With the funding generated by the song, RHAM can continue to provide its innovation in social science to disadvantaged children.

Visit HealthyMinds.us for more information about the fundraiser and the academy.