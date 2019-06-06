E3 is here, and if you're a gaming fan like me, it's probably one of your favorite weeks of the year. Last week, I explained why E3 is such a big deal. This week I'm going to look into my crystal ball, consult with my Ouija board and make some predictions on some big and small announcements I think could (and would love to see) happen.

To start, I'm going to amend the only prediction I made last week: that a trailer for the Switch port of "Friday the 13th: The Game" would debut on the Nintendo Direct on Tuesday and that the game would be available for sale immediately. I still think that's mostly going to happen. Last week when I wrote my column, I had forgotten that the online entertainment company Kinda Funny is doing its own game showcase focused on indie games on Monday afternoon. I think "Friday the 13th" is a much better fit for them than the normally kid-friendly Nintendo Direct.

Last October, I wrote about an unannounced game set in the world of Harry Potter after footage the game leaked online. More than half a year later, nothing official has ever been said about the game. I think that changes at E3. I think this game, which is rumored to take place roughly 100 years before Harry fought Lord Voldemort, will be revealed at Microsoft's press conference on Sunday.

Continuing with Microsoft, I think we'll get our first info, and hopefully some gameplay reveals, on its next generation Xbox machines, rumored to be coming out next year.

Although "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" won't be part of Electronic Arts' livestreams on Saturday during EA Play, it is releasing a new Community Transmission later today (June 7) detailing what's coming to the game in late June and hopefully beyond. My hope is this is when EA finally announces details on the large-scale offline mode it first said was coming to the game at last year's E3, as well announce new content is coming based on December's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film.

