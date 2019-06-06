PENSACOLA — The Better Business Bureau Serving Northwest Florida Foundation recently announced the three recipients of the 2019 BBB Student Ethics Scholarships in District I (Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties) — Caleb Confusione, a senior at Pace High School; Jordana Jernigan, a senior at Tate High School; and Mallory Proctor, a senior at Gulf Breeze High School.

The program was created to recognize high school junior and senior students in the Florida panhandle (14 county service area) who personify personal character, integrity and have made the choice to lead by following a moral compass. An independent panel of judges selected the recipients based on leadership, community service, overall personal integrity and academic history. Each student selected received a $1,000 scholarship to the college/university of their choice.

For more information on your BBB, contact Tammy Ward, communications director, at 850-429-0002 or by email at tammy@nwfl.bbb.org.