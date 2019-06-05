MILTON — Continuing with the time honored tradition, family and friends filled the gymnasium of Jay High School to help celebrate the school's 2019 graduating class during their commencement ceremony on May 30.

The school graduated approximately 80 students during the ceremony. Principal Stephen Knowlton said the students had achieved many successes in the years they had been at the school.

During the ceremony, special music was offered by Greg Blackman, alumni of JHS and father of this year's valedictorian Caleb Blackman.

This year the seniors chose the song "You're Gonna Miss This" by Trace Adkins for the senior class song and the white rose as their class flower.