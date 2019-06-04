PACE — If you are looking for barbecue, breakfast, fried chicken — or you need a job — you need go no further than the Pace-Pea Ridge area, where three restaurants are opening this summer.

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen

Popeye's plans to open in early July, according to contractor Venture Construction. IHOP is scheduled to open in mid-August and Sonny's BBQ will open in September.

The Popeye's building is complete, according to Randy Cox, project manager for Venture Construction.

"We will finish the building in the first week of June. Typically they will train new employees for a couple of weeks and then open," Cox said.

There is a banner across the front of the restaurant with web addresses for those interested in a job with Popeye's. The addresses are www.recruiting.talentreef.com/popeyes-sailormen-inc, or Popeyes.com. Follow the prompts for careers.

Representatives of Popeye's owner, Sailormen Inc. did not respond to a request for information.

International House of Pancakes

The IHOP and Sonny's BBQ restaurants are owned by ACG BBQ LLC dba Sonny's BBQ, but are managed by different divisions.

"We are very excited about coming to Pace," said Janet Alexander, marketing director for the IHOP group. "We are looking at a mid-August opening right now."

"The (IHOP) building will be turned over to the owners on the first of July," said Lee Brinegar, project superintendent of Reliant South Construction Group, which is building both restaurants.

"Right now the only way to apply for a position in Pace is our on-site application (at) www.myihopjob.com," Alexander said.

Sonny's BBQ

The Sonny's restaurant is expected to open in early September according to Susan Brady, marketing director for ACG BBQ LLC.

"The management team is complete," Brady said. "The Pensacola area has a good work force to select from."

The restaurant will start to hire and train experienced cooks in late June, Brady said. They will start training at one of the three other Sonny's restaurants the franchisee owns in Pensacola. Brady said the group owns all the Sonny's restaurants between Mobile and Tallahassee.

Additional staff will be hired in late summer. Job seekers should go to Sonnysbbq.com and follow the prompts to apply.

“There won't be an option to select Pace until we start actively hiring for that location," Brady said.

She advised job applicants to check the website periodically for updates.