Here are the results from Monday's 64th Annual Billy Bowlegs Torchlight Parade, which was sponsored by Step One Automotive Group.

Truck/Car/Van

1st Place: Cumulus Media and Bank of England Mortgage

2nd Place: Hot Head Burritos

Marching/Walking

1st Place: Studio Fit

2nd Place: Liza Jackson Preparatory School

Float

1st Place: AJ’s Krewe of Legends

2nd Place: The Barnacle

Krewe

1st Place: Krewe of Airship Pirates

2nd Place: Krewe of Bowlegs

Thank you to all who participated!

Trophies will be presented to the winners at the June First Friday Coffee of the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, to be held on Friday, June 7, at 7 am at the Christian Life Center of First Baptist Church, 21 First St., SE, Walton Beach, FL.

For more information, contact the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce at 850-244-8191.