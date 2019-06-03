MILTON — Upcoming Santa Rosa County announcements, events and activities are as follows.



RECURRING

MILTON PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD: 9:15 a.m. second Mondays at the Milton library, 5541 Alabama St. Open to those interested in quilting and joining the guild. This is not a library-sponsored event. Call 382-3952 for details.

AZALEA GARDEN CLUB OF PACE: meets 12:30 to 3 p.m. second Mondays of the month from September to May at the Pace Fire Department conference room, 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd. Meet and greet at 12:30 p.m. and meeting at 1 p.m. Guests are welcome. Contact Jean, 850-380-2256, or Debbie, 850-736-8629, for more information.

THE RED SHOE BOOK CLUB: 10 a.m. third Mondays, the club meets to discuss the books they're individually reading about the nation's First Ladies. Each person reads their own selected book then shares interesting facts. If you have any questions, please contact Kathy Krafka at kkrafka@hotmail.com.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: TOPS meets 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays at 4709 Keyser Lane, Pace. Weigh in 8:30-9:45 a.m. Details: 1-800-932-8677.

MILTON'S POET LAUREATE WORKSHOP: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Room 113. Milton poet laureate Marc Livanos hosts the poetry workshop for teenagers with probing weekly prompts on issues relevant to their daily lives.

CENTRAL SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN CLUB: 5:30 p.m. meal and 6:30 p.m. meeting first Thursdays at Grover T’s Restaurant, Highway 90 in Pace. Visitors are welcome. Call 377-3976 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays for more information.

SANTA ROSA REPUBLICAN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: meets every third Thursday of the month at Grover T's Restaurant, 5887 U.S. Highway 90 in Milton. Dnner at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m.

ALZHEIMER'S/DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. second Thursdays, at Guy Thompson Community Center, 5629 Byrom St. in Milton. Caregivers often struggle alone to care for a loved one who is changing physically and mentally from the person they initially knew. Come and meet others who are walking that path.

SANTA ROSA BEEKEEPERS ASSOCIATION: 6 p.m. potluck dinner, 7 p.m. meeting on the third Thursday at the Santa Rosa County Extension office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton. Visitors are welcome. Details: Clarence Prater, president, 623-776-7018, or Sandy Ashby, vice president, 529-5770.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays at the Navarre Library, 8484 James M. Harvell Road. All materials are provided; there’s no charge to attend.

GULF COAST CALLIGRAPHY GUILD: meets second Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. call 995-7056 for details and further information.

MILITARY ORDER OF PURPLE HEART MEETING: MOPH meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. third Saturdays at Ryan's Buffet, 4955 U.s. Highway 90, Pace (by Walmart). Contact Ann Smithson, 850-712-4745.

FLORIDA TRAIL ASSOCIATION: The Western Gate chapter’s activities are free to participate in except as noted at www.meetup.com/ftawesterngate/.

NIFTY AFTER FIFTY: Area residents may join the Holley Navarre Seniors Center at age 50. The center is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8476 Gordon Goodin Lane, Navarre, across from the library. Annual dues are $40. Free activities include Greek dancing, yoga, exercise class, Wii bowling, line dancing, bridge, pinochle, mahjongg, book club, and shuffleboard.

Bingo playing costs $1 per card, and art classes cost $6. COA lunches are served Monday-Thursday at a volunteer donation of $2. Call 850-936-1644 for details.

CONTINUING EDUCATION: Need a few credits to earn your high school diploma? Santa Rosa Adult School offers adult high school completion through earned credits. Classes are provided evenings in Milton and Navarre. Tuition is $30 per term. Call 983-5710 for details.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

MILTON MEETINGS: The following meetings take place at Milton City Hall, council chambers, 6738 Dixon St., unless otherwise indicated. Contact the City Manager’s Office at 983-5411 for more information.

Milton Planning Board, 5 p.m. June 6. City Council will meet as the Board of Directors of Sundial Utilities, 5:30 p.m. June 3. Community Redevelopment Agency, 5:30 p.m. June 11. City Council, 5:45 p.m. June 11. Historic Preservation Board, 5:30 p.m. June 13. The city's Committee of the Whole, 5:30 p.m. June 20. Board of Adjustment, 5:30 p.m. June 24. LEAP Committee, 3:30 p.m. June 27 in conference room A. Riverfront Redevelopment Team, 5 p.m. June 27.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ENERGY BILL HELP: Tri-County Community Council, Inc.'s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists with energy obligations, electric or gas, to heat or cool the home for applicants who qualify and have not received assistance in the past year.

Apply Mondays only at 6607 Elva St., Milton. Bring proof of gross household income (wages, Social Security, SSI, child support, pensions, retirement, etc.) for the last 30 days on all household members, electric or gas bill, current picture ID on applicant and Social Security cards on all household members. Call 981-0036 for details

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS HIRING BONUS: $1,000 hiring bonuses to new FDC hires at institutions statewide, including Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, Milton. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges are eligible. Paid training is available. Visit FLDOCjobs.com for details.

DRUG ADDICTION HELP: Narconon states fentanyl overdoses are on the rise nationwide. Fentanyl is estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Visit https://bit.ly/2EXGtLk for more on fentanyl abuse and how to help your loved one, or call 877-841-5509.