FORT WALTON BEACH — A Fort Walton Beach car dealership now offers its customers a lineup, fade or trim, all while shopping for a new set of wheels.

Clark's Barber Lounge, located at 237 Troy St. N.E., opened a second barber shop location inside the Cadillac Fort Walton Beach dealership at 329 Miracle Strip Parkway S.W. Suite A. Owners Joe Clark and Bobby Griggs said Step One Automotive Group approached them with the idea for an upscale barbershop inside the dealership last year.

The barbershop owners said they immediately jumped at the idea and began construction inside a little office space toward the back of the dealership.

"They wanted to make the dealership more of a destination and not just a place to buy cars," Clark said. "People find this really interesting and cool. They can kill time and get a really good haircut while waiting at the dealership."

The one-stand barbershop, decorated in white and black with a Cadillac embroidered barber chair, offers a '50s style barbershop vibe. Clark said a 1950s barbershop model means his barbers take time perfecting the little details of the cut.

"It's not going to be a turn-and-burn kind of haircut," he said.

In about three weeks, Clark and Griggs will open a second Cadillac dealership barbershop at the brand new location opening in Pensacola. They hope to partner with Step One again in the future.

"We plan to be loyal to Step One," Clark said. "They open Cadillac dealerships all the time. The Pensacola barbershop will actually be inside the showroom. We hope to do more like these."