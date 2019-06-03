Santa Rosa County Democratic Black Caucus (SRCDBC) will host an informational meeting on Monday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 7810 Navarre Parkway, Navarre. The purpose of the meeting is to acquaint south Santa Rosa County residents with the organization, share information regarding its activities and how they might become involved in its work.

The SRCDBC has a mission to raise overall social, economic and political awareness through advocacy and outreach to African Americans and others in Santa Rosa County and the State of Florida. SRCDBC works to elect and support Democratic candidates and elected officials on a local, state, and national level. It is a chapter of the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida and an official caucus of the Florida Democratic Party.