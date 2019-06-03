MILTON — Milton High School rounded out the 2019 school year by celebrating two basketball players receiving scholarships to colleges in Alabama and Georgia.

Tristian Harris signed with Thomas University of Georgia and Tobias Daniels signed with Lurleen Wallace Community College in Alabama on May 29 in the media center of MHS.

Athletic Director Murry Rutlegde said the two boys helped to revamp the team and during their four years helped to improved the team's overall winning average by 30 percent.

"These guys have been awesome," Rutledge said. "We are really going to miss them. It's not often we have multiple basketball players sign to colleges. This is big for us."

Head Basketball Coach Joey Murdock said both Harris and Daniels had been role models for the team and he hated to see them go.

"You couldn't ask for better players," Murdock said. "Many players are not signing because of they way they acted (on and off the court.) But these guys were respectful. I don't want to say goodbye."

The players said they were excited for their futures and happy for the chance to play in college.

The varsity basketball team finished the season with 20 wins. They went on to win nine district tournaments.