The Florida SBDC at UWF offers the “Reach Customers online with Google” from 9-10 a.m. June 5 at the UWF Conference Facility, 11000 University Parkway, Building 22, in Pensacola. Learn how customers find your business online and how to promote your online presence using a free business listing, search engine optimization (SEO) techniques, and online advertising. Speaker is Matt Weber from Google. Pre-register at www.sbdc.uwf.edu and click on “Training & Events."