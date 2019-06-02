MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office will have an open house featuring K-9, SWAT, and traffic team demonstrations.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 at 5755 E. Milton Road, Milton.

Activities for the kids and equipment displays such as patrol cars and other items are part of the free event.

Anyone interested in potential employment may also speak with staff in categories such as Major Crimes, Crime Analysis, Crime Scene, Narcotics, and Drone, according to an SRCSO media release.

"This is your chance to get personal, crawl through a car and turn on the lights. Sheriff (Bob) Johnson will be available for questions. Supporting us are local fire departments, lifeguard, ambulance and helicopter," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.