During June, Sacred Heart Health System will provide free heart-health and osteoporosis screenings at locations in Pensacola, Milton, Jay and Navarre to persons who are poor, elderly or uninsured.

Some locations will provide heart-health screenings, while other locations will be devoted to osteoporosis screenings. Heart-health screenings will measure blood pressure, blood sugar and total cholesterol, and can detect anemia. The screenings are helpful in diagnosing conditions that put people at high risk for heart attack, stroke, diabetes and other health problems. Osteoporosis screenings will detect bone density.

Following is the schedule for June:

June 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Warrington United Methodist Church, 301 E. Winthrop Ave., Pensacola. Heart-health screenings only.

June 5 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Fricker Center, 900 N. “F” St., Pensacola. Osteoporosis screenings only.

June 10 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Bagdad Community Center, 6860 Pooley St., Milton. Heart-health screenings only.

June 11 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Chumuckla Community Center, 2355 County Road 182, Jay. Heart-health screenings only.

June 12 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Health & Hope Clinic, 1718 E. Olive Road, Pensacola. Heart-health screenings only.

June 19 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 6495 Lillian Hwy., Pensacola. Osteoporosis screenings only.

June 25 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Charity Chapel, 5807 Dallas Ave., Pensacola. Osteoporosis screenings only.

June 26 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at EH Pullum Senior Center, 8476 Gordon Goodin Lane, Navarre. Heart-health screenings only.

June 27 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola. Osteoporosis screenings only.

For more information about Sacred Heart's ''Mission in Motion'' community-health screenings, call 850-416-7826.