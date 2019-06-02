NAVARRE BEACH — The day after Memorial Day for the past eight years, you can find Navarre High School football players and their coaches cleaning up Navarre Beach.

“It’s just community service to give back to the Navarre community, which does a great job in supporting our program,” head coach Jay Walls said.

All varsity and junior varsity players and their coaches pick up trash on the beach, along the beach highway and in the residential areas. The players don their jerseys and practice shorts for the job.