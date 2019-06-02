Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The schedule is: June 11, Cracker Barrel, Attalla; July 9, Western Sizzlin, Rainbow City; Aug. 13, Royal Kitchen, Rainbow City; Sept. 10, Las Brisas; Oct. 8, Chili’s, Gadsden; Nov. 12, Hibachi Grill; Dec. 10, Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776.

Swap Meet and Car/Truck Show: 7:30 a.m. June 14 and 15, Etowah County Fair Grounds; ninth annual Etowah County Swap Meet and Car Truck Show; proceeds benefit local veterans; swap meet both days, car show only on Saturday; Randall Green, 256-490-5432

Barbarian Challenge: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15, Noccalula Falls Park; annual 6-mile race across tough terrain and an obstacle course; barbarianchallenge.com, 256-549-4663

Poker Run on the Lake: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15, Neely Henry Lake; the Neely Henry Lake Association hosts the inaugural Power Run on the Lake; registration opens at 10 a.m. at the St. Clair County Boat Ramp on Canoe Creek; $25 per hand, with proceeds benefitting the association’s operational fund; Hap Bryant, 256-442-4319, or neelyhenrylakeassoc.org

Elder Abuse Summit: 9 a.m. to noon June 19, Downtown Civic Center; the Council on Aging of Etowah County’s 14th annual Elder Abuse Summit; call 256-543-3616 for reservations

108 Summer Solstice: 6 p.m. June 21, Water Wall adjacent to Pitman Theatre; practice 108 sun salutations with local yoga instructors

Swingin’ Medallions: 6 p.m. June 28, The Venue at Coosa Landing; benefit concert by the Swingin’ Medallions for the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center; $50; Jessica Millican, 256-442-1347, or hsprac.com

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more