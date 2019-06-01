MILTON — On the warm summer evening of May 28, Milton High School took to the football field one last time this school year to celebrate the graduation of over 400 MHS Panthers.

Principal Timothy Short said the 2019 graduating class joins an alumni group dating back more than 100 years in the school's history.

"This is an an extremely proud moment for me," Short said.

During the ceremony, a special moment of silence was held honoring senior Angela Shiver, who died in an automobile accident last month in Jay. During the ceremony, Shiver's younger brother Randy Enfinger accepted the award on her behalf.

As part of the service, seniors Karli Willett and Alyssa Hudson sang the class chosen song, "Take Me Home" by John Denver. During the final moments of the ceremony the MHS seniors and alumni gathered on the field to sing the alma mater as Short recognized the 2019 graduating class.