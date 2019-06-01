PACE — Pace High School celebrated with family and friends at the Pensacola Bay Center on May 25 as over 450 students celebrated graduation for the 2019 school year.

Principal Stephen Shell called it a momentous occasion and encouraged all graduates to follow their dreams.

"I'm proud of all of you," Shell said. "Congratulations."

Pace High adopted the song "Time of Your Life" as its class song this year and the cactus as its class flower.

During the ceremony Pace paid special tribute to student Sidney Dowdy, who died during her junior year in an automobile accident. Accepting her diploma was her mother Melanie Harrell.

Pace High said that Dowdy was forever in their hearts and mind.

"Once a Patriot, always a Patriot," the students and faculty of PHS said about Dowdy.