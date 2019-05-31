MILTON — These library events are scheduled throughout Santa Rosa County. Check www.santarosa.fl.gov/libraries for additional details.

Locations are:

Milton — 5541 Alabama St.Pace — 4750 Pace Patriot Blvd.Jay — 5259 Booker LaneGulf Breeze — 1060 Shoreline DriveNavarre — 8484 James M. Harvell Road

June is Audiobook Appreciation Month at all SRC libraries. Celebrate it by checking out a variety of audiobooks, including books on CD, Playaways and eAudiobooks from rbDigital. There are hundreds of titles from which to choose.

UPCOMING

Preschool Storytime

Storytime programs are for preschool children ages three through five and include stories, finger plays and action rhymes. Caregivers must remain in the library during storytime; however, they cannot accompany children into the programs. Programs start promptly at the assigned times; latecomers are not admitted.

Storytime through July 19 is:

•11-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Jay.

•11-11:30 a.m.Tuesdays, Navarre and Milton.

•11-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Gulf Breeze and Pace.

Summer reading programs

Explore space with “A Universe of Stories” this summer. Activities are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Children in kindergarten through fifth grades last school year may read for 15 minutes per day between June 1 and July 19 for prizes. Register online or at the library. Pick up a reading calendar at the library or print one online from the program registration page. Bring completed calendars to the library's last program or through July 31 to claim prizes.

Programs beginning June 3 are:

• 1 p.m. Mondays, Navarre.

• 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Jay.

• 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pace.

• 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Milton.

• 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Gulf Breeze Library.

Presenters in the weekly library programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Gulf Breeze Library, the Friends of the Milton Library, the Friends of the Navarre Library and the Friends of the Pace Library.

STEAM Makerspace: Come join the maker's space 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 and 8, and 2-5 p.m. June 3, 10, 17 and 24 in Gulf Breeze. Persons interested in drafting, robotics, Arduino, knitting, painting or any kind of hobby have access to the library meeting room. Registration is required.

Reading with Gabby: Read with Gabby the therapy dog 10 a.m. June 1 at Pace. Space is limited; registration is required.

Decorate a Rocket Ship: Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade may color and design a giant rocket ship that will be on display in the library as part of the summer reading program. Sign up is required. Hours are 3 p.m. June 3, Pace, and 10 a.m. June 8, Navarre.

The Illustriates Graphic Novel Book Club: meets 4 p.m. June 5 in Navarre. Sixth through 12th graders can join fellow graphic novel enthusiasts to discuss the book of the month. This month’s selection is “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” adapted by Ari Folman. Registration is required.

STEAM at the Beach: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 7, Milton. Participants will build a beach using kinetic sand, ocean-themed LEGO kits, Arckits, and more, or make a beach-themed sensory bag. They will watch the Aquaman movie (PG-13) from 1-4 p.m., with refreshments by Friends of the Milton Library.

For the Win! Games Day: 9 a.m. June 8, Milton. Bring games from home or play the library's. There will also be an on-going Dungeons & Dragons campaign. It is open to all ages and game groups are welcome.

Friends of the Navarre Library Board: 10 a.m. June 10 at the library. Meetings are 10 a.m. second Mondays. Visit www.facebook.com/NFONL for details.

Crochet Class: 3:30 p.m. June 10, Jay. Learn the basics. Visit the library to sign up and get a supply list. Supplies should cost less than $5.

The Inklings Book Club: 5 p.m. June 11, Milton. Sixth through 10th graders are invited to share ideas about the book of the month. They meet 5 p.m. second Tuesdays in Milton. This month’s selection is “Daughter of the Pirate King” by Tricia Levenseller. Registration is required.

Friends of the Gulf Breeze Library Board: 5:30 p.m. June 11, Gulf Breeze. Meetings are second Tuesdays. See www.facebook.com/friendsofgblibrary for details.