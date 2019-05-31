PACE — Nicholas Hanssen of Pace, son of David and Cheri Hanssen, has received a $10,000 scholarship for flight training, thanks to Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 485 of Pensacola (the “Panhandle Pelicans”) and the Ray Aviation scholarship program.

The Ray Foundation's Aviation Scholars program — administered by the EAA in Oshkosh, Wisconsin — provides up to $10,000 scholarships to young people who are seeking to learn to fly. The scholarship supports flight students through both written and practical segments of flight training that are part of successful Federal Aviation Administration private pilot certification.

The foundation has provided $1 million annually nationwide to fund the scholarship program, which seeks to improve the flight training success rate from the current industry standard of 20 percent completion rate to 80 percent for program participants. The initiative is designed to help meet the tremendous future demand for pilots and associated aviation careers.

Nicholas is a 2019 West Florida Baptist Academy graduate and a cadet lieutenant with the Civil Air Patrol Captain Haines Squadron at Naval Air Station Whiting Field.

He started training in May at the Wrong Brothers Aviator Training School at Ferguson Airport in Pensacola.

Nicholas has been involved in aviation since he was 11 years old. He has won various scholarships through the years, including two from the National Flight Academy. His membership in CAP was instrumental to achieving his flight training goals.

CAP supports youths and young adults ages 12-21 who are interested in aviation. More information about CAP is at http://units.flwg.us/FL460.aspx. Chapter 485's site is eaa485.org. See www.eaa.org for more on EAA and its programs.