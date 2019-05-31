The Navarre Garden Club will present it’s semi-annual Flower Show, “Florida’s Many Flags,” free and open to the public. The show will include many specimens of horticulture grown in the area, a large number of floral designs representing the various flags that have flown over Florida, and several educational displays.

On Thursday, May 30, the Navarre Library will be a hive of activity as the specimens are entered, catalogued, identified and placed for viewing. Later the three panels of three judges each, certified by The Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, will inspect and judge each entry. Ribbons will be awarded in each class and division.

The show will open for viewing by the public the following day, Friday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.