I am an 11-year-old elementary school student and I'm writing to you because I've seen a lot of traffic between Sacred Heart Urgent Care Center and Whataburger. It takes a long time to go to the grocery store and run any errands. The traffic is very bad at any hour. I have a few solutions for that:

1. More public transportation

2. Lights change faster

3. An inbound flow control

There is also a lot of traffic on Chumuckla Highway and Woodbine Road. It might cost a lot of money to fix these problems. Please publish an article on this topic in your newspaper. Reply with an email. Thank you for your time and service.

Skyler Carrow

Pace