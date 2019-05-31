EAST MILTON — Drivers from across the southeast gathered at Southern Raceway over Memorial Day weekend to decide Iron Man winners in Sportsman, Open Wheel Modified, Vintage, Street Stock, Stinger, and Pure Stock classes.

The first feature quickly went under a red flag Sunday as Brodie Gibson failed to negotiate his way through turn two, driving up and over the outside dirt embankment. He tried to return to racing action but wound up retiring.

Joey Moxley dominated by sweeping the weekend and walking away with the title of Iron Man. Sunday was a little harder for him as Alabama driver Dale Lucas kept the pressure on and finished a close second. Joe Richbourg, Todd Jones and Jason Messick rounded out the top five.

On Saturday, Moxley ran away from Messick, who came in second, followed by Scott Sessions, Johnny Wright Jr. and Mark Rast.

Open Wheel Modified

On Sunday, Ryan Fowler, who took the checkered flag on Saturday, started from the fourth spot. He passed Kyle Bryant and Moxley coming off of turn four to the start-finish line.

Joe Phillips led despite Fowler’s multiple pass attempts as the cars headed down the back stretch. The top five included Bryant, Moxley and Osman Jones.

On Saturday, Fowler ran away from the field for the win, while Moxley fell from second to fifth on the final lap due to car issues. Jones finished second, followed by Phillips and Bryant.

The Vintage division dealt a hard shot to defending champion Ricky Haugen on Sunday night.

Haugen led until lap five, when his car slowed to a stop in turn four. Jay’s Bobby Resmondo inherited the lead and powered his way to the win, followed by Aleck Alford, Nick Poole, Bill Blum, and Robin Christensen.

Finishing second Sunday, Alford took the title of the Vintage Iron Man.

Saturday night, Haugen finished ahead of Alford, Tommy Gilmore, Resmondo, and Robin Christensen.

In the Pure Stock another young teen put other drivers on notice. While John Bryant dominated Sunday night for the win, 14-year-old Wyatt Parker stole the show by taking the title of Iron Man.

Parker started 11th and ended fourth, which allowed him to edge out Bryant by half a point for the Iron Man title.

Dillon Ussery finished second on Sunday night followed by Brandon Kilpatrick, Parker, and Jason McDaniel, who finished the race with most of his car body gone from an earlier incident.

Saturday was all Parker as he led wire-to-wire for his first feature win while holding off some strong veterans in the class. Adam Ellison came home second followed by Josh Howell, Kilpatrick and Bryant.

Durrence Layne Street Stock

Sunday night was all John Cody, who recovered from an incident with Calvin Cook coming off turn four. They did not let up on each other, finishing first and second, respectively. Rounding out the top five were Tally Warrick, James Ward and Mike Lane.

On Saturday, Mike Lane led wire to wire ahead of Warrick, Dylan Hamilton, Cook, and Ward.

Thanks to the combination of a second and third place finish over the weekend, Warrick was crowned the Iron Man.

Stinger

On Sunday, Tommy Lowery took an early lead until lap 10. Timothy Witherington took first, followed by Lowery, Robert Barber, Brandon Burks, and Eddie Queysen.

On Saturday it was all Witherington followed by Lowery, Barber, Josh Douglas, and Queysen.

Witherington was crowned Iron Man due to his weekend sweep.

Kid’s Night is June 1. Kids get in free and they are invited to bring their bikes for races on the track, as well as racing in four divisions.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m Saturday at Southern Raceway, 9359 Nichols Lake Road, Milton.