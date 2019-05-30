Florida residents can purchase items without having to pay taxes while preparing for a hurricane.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a tax-relief package (HB 7123) that, in part, will allow Florida residents to purchase products tax-free in preparation for hurricane season.

“Make sure you have your disaster preparedness and emergency kits ready to go, because we ultimately will have a storm at some point,” James Miller, the Florida Retail Federation’s external affairs director, told the News Service of Florida.

The discount takes place May 31 through June 6. Items eligible for purchase during the tax break include reusable ice under $10, self-powered light sources under $20, gas or diesel fuel tanks under $25, food storage coolers under $30, portable generators under $750, and more.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items or sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

Shoppers are expected to save $800,000 for the fiscal year beginning July 1, the News Service reported.

