There's always something to look forward to as a video game fan. A new game, a new system, new content for existing games, new announcements. My favorite time of year is right now: E3 season.

E3 is the largest video game trade show and convention in the country, and this year it runs from June 11-13, with the big press conferences taking place before that.

This year's E3 is already going to be different than years past, and not really in a good way. Sony and Electronic Arts have both announced that they're not going to hold their annual press conference. For Sony, it will be the first time it has not held a press conference. It also usually puts on the best show of the year, with last year's gameplay demo of the upcoming "The Last of Us: Part 2" being the highlight of the entire show for me.

Sony is not showing up at all for this year's E3. And instead of one large press conference, EA has scheduled a number of liveplays to show gameplay from their upcoming games and expansions. The big stream for me is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. June 8, when we'll get our first look at gameplay from "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," definitely the game I'm looking forward to the most this year.

Even though E3 is still a week away, the big gaming announcements are starting to happen now. Earlier this week, Square Enix announced its upcoming "Marvel's Avengers" game will officially be revealed at its press conference scheduled for 7 p.m. June 10. As amazing as "Avengers: Endgame" was, there's no better time for an Avengers game to come out.

On Wednesday, Sony announced that its big exclusive "Death Stranding," from the creator of the "Metal Gear Solid" franchise, will release on the PS4 on Nov. 8.

My big prediction for this year's E3 is the Switch port of "Friday the 13th: The Game," which has already been announced as coming this spring, will get a gameplay trailer during the Nintendo Direct broadcast on June 11 and the game will be released that day. The game's developer said on Twitter recently that it couldn't confirm a release date, but that it was sooner than people were probably expecting.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com. He is currently playing "Star Wars Battlefront 2," "Friday the 13th: The Game" and "Minecraft." You can find him to play online through his PlayStation Network ID, DustRAG316.